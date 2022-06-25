Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $91.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

