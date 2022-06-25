Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $446,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 21,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Shares of MA opened at $330.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $343.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.88. The firm has a market cap of $321.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

