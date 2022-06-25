Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises approximately 1.5% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Moody’s by 177.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $277.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.77 and its 200 day moving average is $328.60. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.58.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

