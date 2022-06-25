Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Corteva were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.64. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $64.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Corteva Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.