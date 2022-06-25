Strong Tower Advisory Services Sells 273 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Strong Tower Advisory Services decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $466,657,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $123,354,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,485,863,000 after purchasing an additional 864,918 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,298,000 after purchasing an additional 713,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,258,223,000 after purchasing an additional 400,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH opened at $65.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average of $75.10.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Amphenol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.