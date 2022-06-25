Strong Tower Advisory Services Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,429 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,647 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

COST opened at $484.37 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $391.25 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,469. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

