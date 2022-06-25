StrongBox Wealth LLC Acquires 69,250 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 409.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69,250 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,002,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,698,000 after buying an additional 1,998,618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,723,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,257,000 after buying an additional 6,354,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,151 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,477,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,952,000 after purchasing an additional 748,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after purchasing an additional 480,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

PDBC opened at $18.72 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.