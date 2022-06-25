StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,973 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $310.87 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $295.59 and a one year high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $361.92 and a 200-day moving average of $374.50.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

