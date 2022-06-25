StrongBox Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

StrongBox Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $161,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 24,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $93.12 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

