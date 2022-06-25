StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 14,787 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

StrongBox Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,787 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 229,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average is $49.20. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $50.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.