StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 25,970 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,970 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,376,000 after purchasing an additional 34,823 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000.

BSV stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

