StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 5,533 Shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV)

StrongBox Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the quarter. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF comprises 1.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 32,378 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLV opened at $57.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.27. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $63.49.

