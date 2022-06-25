StrongBox Wealth LLC Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in NIKE by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,841,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $112.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.66. The company has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIKE from $161.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.85.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

