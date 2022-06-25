SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,103 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNFI. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 3,196,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,181,000 after acquiring an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after acquiring an additional 112,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,450,000 after acquiring an additional 81,996 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,808,000 after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,854. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

