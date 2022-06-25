SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Kforce worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S&T Bank PA acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,185,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 743.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 89,531 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,832,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the third quarter valued at about $2,763,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 175.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

KFRC stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.40. The company had a trading volume of 336,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.07. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.94 and a 12 month high of $81.47.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $416.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.02 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Kforce news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,970.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kforce Profile (Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.