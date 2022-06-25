Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Edward Harris Fenster Sells 25,000 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,628,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RUN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,503,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,533. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 2.22. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,554,000 after purchasing an additional 55,863 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,243,000 after purchasing an additional 772,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,902,000 after purchasing an additional 244,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sunrun by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,144,419 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,753,000 after acquiring an additional 130,641 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

About Sunrun (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.