SVB Leerink Boosts Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $27.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IONS. StockNews.com lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a sell rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.44.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 489,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 201,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 101,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

