Swing (SWING) Price Tops $0.0226

Swing (SWING) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last week, Swing has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swing has a total market cap of $131,412.25 and approximately $2.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

Swing is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,817,819 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

Buying and Selling Swing

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

