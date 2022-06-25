Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. Symbolic Logic has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $3.16.
In other Symbolic Logic news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 17,633 shares of Symbolic Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $31,915.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Symbolic Logic
Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.
