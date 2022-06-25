Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. Symbolic Logic has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $3.16.

In other Symbolic Logic news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 17,633 shares of Symbolic Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $31,915.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Symbolic Logic stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbolic Logic, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVOL Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.19% of Symbolic Logic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

