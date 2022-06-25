Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $13.91 on Thursday. Symbotic has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $28.48.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

