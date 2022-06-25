Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SYM opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $28.48.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

