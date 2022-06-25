Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of SYM opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $28.48.
Symbotic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symbotic (SYM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.