SyncFab (MFG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,428.00

SyncFab (MFG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. SyncFab has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SyncFab has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SyncFab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SyncFab Coin Profile

SyncFab is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

