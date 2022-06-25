Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Compass Point

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Compass Point from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE SKT opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 67.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 363.65%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,480,000 after purchasing an additional 700,755 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth $20,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

