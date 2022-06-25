Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 16,681 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 13,214.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $1,272,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $44,006,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tapestry by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,130,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $127,117,000 after purchasing an additional 576,936 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $21,971,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPR opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

