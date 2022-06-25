Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.23.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TKO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.70 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,960.

Shares of TSE:TKO opened at C$1.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.43. The firm has a market cap of C$426.57 million and a P/E ratio of 7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.06. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.40 and a 52-week high of C$3.00.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$118.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

