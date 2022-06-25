Tasty (LON:TAST) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Rating) rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.39 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05). Approximately 216,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 83,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85 ($0.05).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,806.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.13 million and a PE ratio of 7.21.

About Tasty (LON:TAST)

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. As of April 7, 2021, the company operated 54 restaurants, including 49 restaurants under the Wildwood name and 5 restaurants under the dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

