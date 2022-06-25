Tasty (LON:TAST) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Rating) rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.39 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05). Approximately 216,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 83,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85 ($0.05).
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,806.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.13 million and a PE ratio of 7.21.
About Tasty (LON:TAST)
