Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Shares Down 2.4%

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.89. Approximately 1,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THNPF shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Technip Energies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Technip Energies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Technip Energies from €17.50 ($18.42) to €13.20 ($13.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36.

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

