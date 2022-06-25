Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $47.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TECK. CIBC raised Teck Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.35.

Shares of TECK opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $45.90.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $2,414,000. Robotti Robert bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $2,882,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,506,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 378.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,514,000 after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

