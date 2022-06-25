Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $54.48

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$54.48 and traded as low as C$39.65. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$42.75, with a volume of 7,855 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.27. The company has a market cap of C$22.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83.

In other Teck Resources news, Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of Teck Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.00, for a total value of C$570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$684,000. Also, Senior Officer Real Foley sold 6,636 shares of Teck Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.48, for a total value of C$348,257.28. Insiders sold a total of 83,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,577 in the last 90 days.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

