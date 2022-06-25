The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.58 Per Share

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BNKR traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 99.20 ($1.22). The company had a trading volume of 1,553,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,247. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92. The Bankers Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 95 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 150.60 ($1.84).

About The Bankers Investment Trust

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

