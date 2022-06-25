The Graph Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. The Graph has a total market cap of $779.80 million and $56.77 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Graph has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,243.78 or 1.00019737 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002741 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars.

