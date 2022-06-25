The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.44

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.44 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.56). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 47.75 ($0.58), with a volume of 122,611 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of £50.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.51.
The Parkmead Group Company Profile (LON:PMG)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for The Parkmead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Parkmead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.