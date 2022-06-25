Thomas J. Leonard Sells 7,106 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AGTI traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 663,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,924. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.03. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $26.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,914,000 after acquiring an additional 258,454 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 16.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after acquiring an additional 500,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,334,000 after acquiring an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,737,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after purchasing an additional 34,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

About Agiliti (Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.