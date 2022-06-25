Thomasville National Bank Buys 417 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 46,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $232.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

