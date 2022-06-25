Thomasville National Bank Decreases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Thomasville National Bank cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $92,441,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after acquiring an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $67,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $134.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.31. 3M has a 52 week low of $128.19 and a 52 week high of $203.21. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

