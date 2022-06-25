Thomasville National Bank Invests $13.51 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 245,918 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,509,000. Shell accounts for approximately 1.3% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHEL opened at $50.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.56.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. Research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

SHEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.01) to GBX 2,550 ($31.23) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.07) to GBX 2,850 ($34.91) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.96) to GBX 2,551 ($31.25) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,574.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

