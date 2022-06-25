Thomasville National Bank Makes New $8.58 Million Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 67,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Bank of America began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.59. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.22 and a 52-week high of $167.59.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

