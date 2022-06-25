Thomasville National Bank Sells 3,235 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Aflac by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 21,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 74,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average is $60.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.30.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

