Thomasville National Bank Sells 554 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $82.03 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

