Thunder Token Price Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010866 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009282 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00173061 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000073 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000355 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.