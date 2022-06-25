Tixl (TXL) Price Reaches $0.0610 on Top Exchanges

Tixl (TXL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. Tixl has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tixl has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. One Tixl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tixl Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

