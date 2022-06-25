TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.05.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.22. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 9.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 308,034 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,318,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 27.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

