Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires 1,764 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,644 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 1.2% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $64.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.79.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

