Townsend & Associates Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 81,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.33 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.76 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.073 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

