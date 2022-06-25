Townsend & Associates Inc Has $2.28 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,468 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.75.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,072. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $130.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.73 and its 200 day moving average is $129.15.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

