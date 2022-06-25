Townsend & Associates Inc Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,812 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.7% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.20. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

