Townsend & Associates Inc Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $111.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.23. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

