TPG Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,736 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,068,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,289,000 after purchasing an additional 643,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,466 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NASDAQ NWL opened at $20.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Newell Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.