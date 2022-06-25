TPG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $42.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

