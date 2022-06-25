TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $591,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.55.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

